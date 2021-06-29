Marvel Studios tense relationship with Brie Larson to give in

There has been a tense relationship between Marvel Studios and Brie Larson for some time, but it seems that the actress is changing her attitude.

At the moment, Brie larson plays Captain Marvel, one of the strongest characters in Marvel studios and that it also has one of the highest grossing films of the entire film franchise. Therefore, one would have to think that it will be one of the great leaders of the next installments, but the study plans are to gradually separate it.

It seems that Brie larson asked to be the highest paid actress in the world to continue as Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers on Marvel studios. The film studio refused and their first reaction was to change the title from Captain Marvel 2 for The MarvelsIn addition, the actress will share the limelight with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. Without forgetting that the latter will be the natural substitute for Brie larson in the next projects.

So in this tense situation, where he is losing weight in his own movie and also already has a substitute, the actress. Brie larson has decided to change strategy with Marvel studios and stop demanding so much to regain your star status within the company.

What will the new movie be about?

The marvels will bring together Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) with Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who debuted in WandaVision and the last time we saw her one Skrull told him to travel into space to meet with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). While, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will have her own series in Disney Plus where they will show us their origin. Demonstrating how important training programs are Marvel studios that can be enjoyed in streaming, since they affect movies more than people think.

At the moment we don’t have many details of the plot, but it seems that it will have scenes on Earth and in the cosmos. What’s more Zawe ashton will play a villain whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Do you think Marvel Studios should continue betting on Brie Larson? Or maybe it is better that it be replaced? Leave us your comments below. All the films in which his character has participated can be seen at the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.