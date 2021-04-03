Marvel Studios surprise signing for Black Widow

Share

The movie Black Widow has been finished for a while and Marvel Studios will release it soon, but now we learn that they will have a great actress.

Black widow hit theaters and Disney + more than a year late. This movie from Marvel studios is starring Scarlett Johansson who has always served at the UCM as a great high school, but now she will be able to shine alone. Although the film studio has surrounded her with a great cast to make the story more attractive.

In Black widow apart from Scarlett Johansson like Natasha Romanoff, they also stand out Florence pugh like Yelena Belova, David harbor as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. But now we must add the Russian actress Olga Kurylenko for a role that has yet to be revealed, but it looks like she will be a villain.

What’s more Olga Kurylenko He was born in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, a former republic of the USSR, and is fluent in Russian. Taking into account that Black widow will explore the time when Natasha romanoff trained to be a Russian spy, it is possible that this actress is playing someone key in the past of the character of Scarlett Johansson. Therefore, it would not be so strange for it to be Red Widow. An important character from the comics who returns to haunt her.

The actress has a great film career.

Your participation in Black widow from Marvel studios it only makes Olga Kurylenko assert yourself as a great actress who loves to participate in action movies. Since she played Nika Boronina in Hitman (2007), Camille in James Bond: Quantum of Solace (2008), to Natasha in Max payne (2008), Julia in Oblivion (2013) and Ophelia Bhuletova in Johnny English: Back in Action (2019).

Black Widow will premiere on July 9, 2021.

