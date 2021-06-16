Marvel Studios signs an actor from Parasites (2019)

Share

The South Korean movie Parasites surprised everyone in 2019 and actor Park Seo-joon who had a small role has now made the leap to Marvel Studios.

South Korean actor Park seo-joon has joined the cast of the film Captain Marvel 2 which will actually be titled The Marvels on a role that has not been disclosed. So will join Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Iman Vellani.

Park seo-joon is a 32-year-old actor / record artist who is a prolific star in South Korea. Rose to fame after appearing on television shows such as Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and Fight for My Way. It also has a small role in Parasites, the great bombshell of 2019 that won the Oscar for Best Picture. The actor will travel to the United States in the second half of this year to begin work on the Marvel Studios project.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have very few details of what he is preparing Marvel studios For the movie The marvels, but the character of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will be accompanied by Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who was featured in the series of WandaVision And the last time we saw her, an undercover Skrull agent told her that she should go into space to talk to Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson). But they will also be joined Kamala khan better known as Ms. Marvel which will be interpreted by Iman Vellani and that they will present in their own Disney Plus series. While they have confirmed that Zawe ashton will be the villain, but we do not know her identity.

The director of the Candyman reboot, Nia DaCosta, will be in charge of the Marvel Studios film that has the script of the WandaVision writer, Megan McDonnell. The Marvels will be released in theaters around the world on November 11, 2022.

The first movie of Captain Marvel and the series WandaVision can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

