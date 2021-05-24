Marvel Studios shouldn’t worry about retiring great actors

A large number of interpreters have passed through the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and some are leaving their characters behind.

The movie Avengers: Endgame of Marvel Studios meant the farewell of Robert Downey Jr. What Tony Stark / Iron Man, Chris Evans What Steve Rogers / Captain America Y Scarlett Johansson What Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow. But although they can no longer count on these characters, they are introducing many others who will have to take their place as Shang-chi, The Eternals or The Fantastic Four.

The actor Dave Bautista is promoting the movie Army of the Dead, but in interviews they also ask him about his character Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. They also ask you for your opinion on what you think will happen as the movies of Marvel studios Keep going and the biggest actors get old or move away from the roles.

“I don’t think it’s a problem, because the Marvel Studios library is very extensive. They will have material to draw from long after my death. I know Disney has bought FOX, and the X-Men have a whole life ahead of them. That is going to be a whole new universe. Your library is too extensive. There is so much there that they will never run out of material, actors or superheroes. When that’s happened, people will look back and just restart things. “

Actor Dave Buatista still has three appearances left as Drax.

The actor will play his character from Marvel studios on Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and in the guardians christmas special for Disney Plus which will be released in late 2022. But after that, we probably won’t see it as Drax. Since he himself has said that he has tired of the long makeup sessions and wants to try another type of cinema.

Do you think that the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will be eternal?