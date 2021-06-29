Marvel Studios shares a poster with characters from the Loki series

The Loki series has added some new characters to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that appear to be spectacular.

Who are the Guardians of Time? This is one of the most interesting questions about the series Loki. Since for now, Marvel studios They have told us everything they have done building the TVA (Time Variation Authority), but we have not been able to see them in person. Hopefully in the end they show them and explain everything thoroughly.

A new poster of the series of Loki from Marvel studios show more details of the statues of the mysterious Time-Keepers, the supreme lords of the TVA. Throughout the three episodes that have aired so far, we have been able to see how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been captured and tasked with catching a version of himself named Sylvie (Sophia di martino). Also, the two of them have been trapped on a planet before its destruction, but for now there is nothing about the supreme leaders of the TVA.

Here we leave you the poster of the series of Loki:

The Time Keepers are monitoring every aspect of this timeline. A new episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FSsj7Hhz93 – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 29, 2021

What do you think? Maybe Marvel studios show like this to the Guardians of Time precisely because they do not exist and are only a symbol of what the TVA does with the sacred timeline. We’ll find out in the three remaining episodes.

What do we know about the Guardians of Time?

As explained in the series of Loki, long ago there was a multiversal war, where different timelines fought each other for supremacy. So the Time Keepers brought peace by reorganizing everything in a single timeline that is where all the events that we have seen so far of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

To protect this sacred timeline, the Guardians of Time they created the TVA. His agents find Variations that break space-time and judge them. Hopefully they will give us more information soon.

The series of Loki and the rest of the shows and movies of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.