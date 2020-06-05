After being stopped by the coronavirus, filming for the Marvel Studios series, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, returns to work next month.

In the case of WandaVision, the series returns to Los Angeles for more filming. The news comes from the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, which announced that actor who plays Vision Paul Bettany had to cancel an appearance in order to film the Marvel Studios series.

“We finally got word from Paul Bettany’s reps, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance on TBCC this year because Disney called him back to film WandaVision in July in Los Angeles,” the publication said.

On the other hand, the writer of Murphy’s Multiverse, Lizzie Hill when reading this news tweeted “I just found out that Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are also expected to continue filming in July. This is a new source for me and I must maintain it as soon as possible, but I believe it! ”

So much The Falcon and the Winter Soldier who started filming in Atlanta and Prague as Loki who was in Georgia since January, and Wandavision in Los Angeles, they were forced to stop filming last March due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The three series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expected to relate to the events of the movies that formed UCM Phase Four, which include Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn. The series will premiere on Disney + in December. On the other hand, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, directed by Kari Skogland, stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brühl and is due to arrive in just a couple of months if everything is going well.