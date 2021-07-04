Marvel Studios rules out for the moment an Avengers-type group in Disney +

The current Marvel Studios movie calendar and product listing does not include any choral-cut movies or series. That is, we have movies where we have the presence of several heroes, in the case of “The Marvels” or “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, but we don’t have any avengers type grouping. Long ago from Marvel Studios they said that we would have to wait for an Avengers 5. In this line it has gone again Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

The manager, who has a great thinking mind behind the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been asked during the premiere of “Black Widow” about the possibility of have a new group of heroes at Disney +, that is, to have a great event that gives rise to all the heroes joining forces against a great evil.

It has been commented for a long time that the plans for Phase 4 of the MCU did not include a big event, as has happened with the Infinity Saga. On the contrary, rather small plot arcs that serve to “unite” some Marvel movies and series.

Once again, Feige points in this line to answer with a vague “maybe” about seeing something Avengers style on the Disney + platform. Instead, it emphasizes the idea that everything right now is part of the same universe, which is undoubtedly another reference to the fact that as we know, the characters will jump between the cinema and Disney +.

Well, maybe. We don’t really see it … We don’t see it as television crews or movie crews, now it is a whole universe, it is a whole great MCU. And I hope that what people take away from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘Loki’, and to see ‘Black Widow’ soon, how unique and different every corner of the world can be. UCM. That’s what Disney + has given us, the ability to tell deeper and more distant stories that will have ramifications through feature films and series.

These statements do turn out considering that the idea that we see a Young Avengers lineup or something Thunderbolts style in the UCM is increasingly plausible.

