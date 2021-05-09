Marvel Studios reveals how the Winter Soldier’s arm is deactivated

In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios we found that the warriors of Wakanda (Dora Milaje) can deactivate Bucky Barnes’ arm.

The history of Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on Marvel studios it’s pretty tragic as he lost an arm, was brainwashed and turned into a ruthless killer. After Avengers: Endgame (2019) finds himself somewhat lost and haunted by his past. But team up with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and it seems that in the end he manages to be well with himself.

In one of the chapters of the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier there is a fight between the two heroes against the Dora Milaje from Wakanda. One of them with a quick movement manages to deactivate the metal arm of Bucky barnes and now Marvel studios gives more details about this moment.

In a video of Marvel studios, the visual effects supervisor of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eric Leven, spoke about the logistics of the iconic arm of Bucky.

“Since it was a Wakandan arm, the people of Wakanda put a small security device there so that if they were ever in a difficult situation, they could press a small code on the magic arm to get it out.”

“There is a magic pressure point here (gestures towards the shoulder), a magic button that will separate his arm. Ayo (Florence Kasumba) knows where she is ”.

They studied well how to make these special effects.

“Bucky is wearing a black shirt and it’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on, so there were conversations among those of us working at Marvel Studios about: well, should we have a little energy glow? Should there be a little purple Wakandan energy signature, or a bit of light, to help the audience figure out what’s going on? So there were many conversations about what color should this light be? How bright should this light be? What should the light do? “

This energy signature can be seen very briefly.

“We ended up making a very, very subtle light inside his shoulder, and then a very subtle light traveling down his arm. It’s a blink of an eye and you’ll miss it ”.

The series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel studios can be seen on the platform streaming Disney +.