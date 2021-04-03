Marvel Studios releases new trailer for Black Widow

Finally, it seems certain that on July 9 we will have the official premiere of “Black Widow” It will arrive simultaneously on the big screen and Disney +, where it will be available for a month thanks to an extra subscription of $ 29.99 (€ 21.99 in Spain). So the studio can begin to rekindle interest in this Natasha Romanoff solo film and has done so with a new two minute long trailer that has taken us all by surprise.

This trailer again summarizes the plot of the film and how we will explore Natasha’s past in depth, all accompanied by a good look at the action scenes and the confrontations with the mysterious Taskmaster. The trailer is accompanied by a cover of the Avengers theme with Russian backing vocals.

Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” features the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in what aims to be her last film as the avenger. She is accompanied by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and also by Rachel Weisz and David Harbor. We have recently learned that Olga Kurylenko will have a small stake.