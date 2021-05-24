Marvel Studios releases first teaser trailer for Eternals

It has been made to beg to be one of the releases of Marvel Studios for this year but finally The first official teaser for “Eternals” has been released, a new piece from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will introduce us to a new race of super-powerful beings.

In this two-minute teaser we are introduced to the premise of the film: how the Eternals came to Earth millennia ago and have been watching over humanity ever since, but something will force them to step forward. The trailer gives us a first look at the direction of Chloé Zhao, who recently won the Oscar for Best Director (plus Best Picture) for “Nomadland” but especially the main cast, a great cast with important names like Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek, also counting on Richard Madden, Gemma Chang or Barry Keoghan among others.

A very different advance in terms of tone and photography than what we are used to except for the traditional final gag, which connects the film with the UCM news. We will have to wait for a first trailer to begin to appreciate the action scenes of the film.

Accompanying the trailer is an official poster that shows us the main cast at sunset with their ship in the sky.

“Eternals” will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.