Marvel Studios rejects Tom Holland’s ideas of sex scene

Tom Holland has proposed that we can see Spider-Man having sex in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Although that is something that does not seem to happen.

On Marvel studios heroes like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) They can save the world, take on the worst villains, and other incredible feats. But there is one thing they can never do on screen: have sex. In fact, these films are quite chaste and even the protagonists kiss very little.

In an interview with a British radio, Tom holland explained that he has a great collaboration with Marvel studios and therefore presents ideas, scenes and moments so that they can be included in the films. The young actor says that most of them are rejected for being terrible, although some have appeared in movies. But when he was pressured to reveal one of his ideas that was not accepted, he did not give it much thought. Since he laughed and said that he would love to do passionate sex scenes. But that doesn’t seem to follow the line of the movie studios.

Now they will take their relationship to another level.

Without a doubt, we have seen the Spider-man from Marvel studios and the next time we see him he will be practically an adult leaving his high school days behind. In addition, the character of Tom holland has a relationship with MJ from Zendaya, so it is not ruled out that there are romantic scenes, although we know that they will not show anything passionate on the movie screen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and we can see how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) you have to face legal problems because Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) He accused him of his death and revealed his true identity to the world. We can also see some very interesting villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) Y Electro (Jamie Foxx). Luckily, you will have the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will act as a mentor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.