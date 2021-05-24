Marvel Studios publishes the first trailer for ‘Eternals’

Halfway between the teaser and the trailer, Marvel has published the first and – this time, yes – expected first trailer for Eternals, his next great superhero blockbuster, with the permission of Black Widow, which has been waiting to come out of the drawer almost since the coronavirus pandemic began and will hit theaters, but also Disney +; and also with that of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which smells of mediocrity and compliance with the Chinese market in a sadly remarkable way.

But, and perhaps not all the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) smell of mediocrity?, You may be wondering. Well yes and no; or there are those that smell more and there are those that smell less. The mediocre is not at odds with the fun, it would be missing! The case of Eternals, however, is something more special because of the impressive cast of characters and actors that it brings with it, as well as the person who is in charge of the shoot.

Directed by the recent winner of the Oscar for best director and film for Nomadland, Chloé Zhao, the cast of Eternals has a bit of everything: from established Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek, to such well-known faces as that of Richard Madden. (Game of Thrones) or Kit Harington (Games of Thrones), others that are beginning to be known, such as Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) or Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), or actors who in the mainstream western They don’t sound like anything, but whose presence is appreciated, is the case of Ma Dong-seok (Train to Busan).

If Eternals is a mediocre product or not, we will have to wait to see it, although in the case of the first major blockbuster from Marvel Studios – we deliberately ignored Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, it should be repeated – in hitting theaters since the coronavirus haunts our existence; with such a cast and with the arts of a director like Zhao, who will undoubtedly be well tied by Disney and co, but whose talent can give us something a little more original than the typical McDonalds of two hours of fireworks …

There is a slight hope. The next one will be known November 5, scheduled date for the premiere of Eternals on the big screen. If it fails, Disney has everything planned, because for this Christmas your friend and neighbor Spider-Man returns.

