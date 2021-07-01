Marvel Studios prioritizes Black Widow 2

The first installment has not yet been released, but Marvel Studios already have big plans for Black Widow 2.

Since it was released Iron man 2 (2010) and we were able to see for the first time Scarlett Johansson What Natasha romanoff, all the fans have asked for a solo movie. Now your wishes have come true but Marvel studios want to go further and want to do Black widow 2.

The way of Natasha romanoff for Marvel studios It has not been easy, as she has gone from being a SHIELD Agent to being the founder of The Avengers, along with Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye. She has always had a special relationship with Captain America, which is why she helped him during the Civil War, even if she was on the opposite side. Finally, he sacrificed himself so that the heroes obtained the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now he will have his solo movie which is absolutely great. Especially because they will tell us about their past.

Here is our review:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The sequel will be very different.

Marvel studios wants to Black widow 2 be a priority, especially because they expect the first to be an exaggerated success, despite still being in a pandemic. But this new sequel to UCM will have a big change. Since it will not be Scarlett Johansson What Natasha romanoff, but the protagonist will be Yelena Belova interpreted by Florence pugh.

In addition, we will see Yelena Belova in the series of Hawk Eye, which means that they will enhance the character a lot, because they want to generate a lot of expectation for Black widow 2, a film that will arrive from 2024 or 2025.

Black widow will be released on July 9, 2021. The rest of the Marvel Studios films where Scarlett Johansson has given life to Natasha romanoff can be seen on Disney Plus by following this link.