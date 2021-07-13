Marvel Studios president teases how special Black Panther 2 is

Among the Marvel Studios films slated for release next year is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the second Black Panther film that will continue to delve into the history of the character and Wakanda. However, last year we had the sad news of the passing of protagonist Chadwick Boseman after battling a long illness. Marvel Studios did not abandon their plans to make the film, to promise a film that would honor the actor’s legend.

In a new interview, the president and producer of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, updates the film by saying that director Ryan Coogler’s “very special” sequel honors Chadwick Boseman. After the 43-year-old King T’Challa actor passed away in August 2020, Feige confirmed in December that Marvel would not reprise the character because the portrayal of Boseman “is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other. middle of Marvel’s past. ” Instead, to “honor the legacy that Chad helped us build,” Feige revealed that Wakanda Forever “would continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

The manager acknowledges that the death of the actor “hit us all extremely hard and at the same time it hit the world because we didn’t know it either, and there were all kinds of questions.”

Our first thought, for many weeks afterward, had nothing to do with the movie. It had to do with him and his family and his wife and his legacy, and really, we wanted Ryan Coogler to serve as our sole guide.

Coogler, who wrote several drafts of Black Panther II with co-writer Joe Robert Cole, then entered into discussions with Marvel Studios.

The conversations essentially boiled down to continue the legacy of Wakanda and carry on with that story in a very meaningful, respectful, and at the same time hopeful and fun and exciting way, which was difficult after losing Chad. I’ll say that Ryan and our producer Nate Moore, and the entire cast and our co-writer Joe Robert Cole, have done remarkable things in the story, in the draft, ”Feige explains. The team is meeting once again, and the cameras will roll in the not-too-distant future. It will be extremely emotional in all aspects, but I think they have something very special in mind.

Curiously, Feige refers to the fact that the cameras will start shooting soon, however, a couple of weeks ago the official start of filming for the film was announced, so perhaps these statements by Feige were given several weeks ago. The film will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Via information | Rotten tomatoes