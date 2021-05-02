Marvel Studios president talks about indie director picking

The victory of the film “Nomadland” at the Oscars has generated that we have more interest to see what the film holds for us “Eternals” / “Eternals”, another of the Marvel Studios premieres for this 2021. The director Cloe Zhao has won the statuettes for best film and best director, and consequently the Eternals film is looked at with different eyes.

All these years of Marvel Cinematic Universe We have seen how, on many occasions, Marvel Studios has chosen relatively little-known directors to see with a very own style and that would be the case of Zhao as the president Marvel Studios himself acknowledges.

In his talk with Variety, the president of Marvel studios has worked out the reasons that lead them to choose these “lesser known” directors for the films. He explains that by combining that unique vision of these directors with the team of people capable of creating something visually spectacular, heights never before seen are reached.

This is how Kevin Feige comments, recalling how the meeting with Zhao happened, who was initially on the list to be the director of “Black Widow”:

She is the type of filmmaker we want to work with, regardless of the size of the movie they’ve made before. Unique voices, with unique things to say. And in her case, which is not always a prerequisite by any means, she was a huge fan of both the MCU and the comics and the genre. Which by watching his movies you wouldn’t necessarily guess. So it was great that I let you know. And later, Nate Moore started putting together his list of filmmakers for “Eternals,” and she was on the list for that reason: because we knew she was in our world. The two of them started working on something that was later brought to me, and it was an absolutely spectacular presentation that Chloé put together. A presentation that Chloé put together about a very bold and very ambitious 7000 year history of humanity and our place in the cosmos. […] When you get people with unique points of view, regardless of the size of the movie they have made in the past, and you empower them and surround them with the great artists and technicians who can bring spectacle, who can bring the visual effects that a movie requires from Marvel, [los directores] They can take you to places you’ve never been before. And I think that has been seen with all the filmmakers that we have worked with, and in particular with the filmmakers who have done smaller and more personal things before agreeing to enter the MCU.

