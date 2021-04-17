Marvel Studios President Says Loki Series Is “Intriguingly Different”

The Serie “Loki” is right now at a point at a promotional level where we have a series of basic data to make a first mental composition of what we will see, but at the same time there are many doubts about the plot, what we will see, and its implications. There will be various multiverse concepts present there through the alternate lines.

This month’s Empire magazine has released some details about the series by word of mouth. Tom Hiddleston, but still almost two months after its premiere, they prefer to be very restrained about what they say about it, and in that line are the details that come through the mouth of Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel.

The managerial and highly creative mind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has offered some insights into what audiences can expect from the upcoming Loki series.

It’s intriguingly different and I think we have rated a crime / thriller, which is not something you would necessarily think of when it comes to Loki. We like that.

He also stated that the series would be another “bold and creative twist” for Phase 4 Marvel Studios, much like Disney + ‘s “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” aspired to break new ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe before.

The trailers for “Loki” have highlighted the crime / thriller elements that Feige talks about, with different shots of Loki and the TVA in action. We also have those varied scenarios and historical moments of the series, which apparently include the 70s – where Loki poses as what appears to be the real-life criminal DB Cooper – or that place that many speculate is the final resting place. from Black Widow on the planet Vormir. Loki even runs for president of the United States at some point, in a clear nod to Christopher Hastings’ Vote Loki comic book miniseries.

Throughout his previous MCU appearances, Loki has grown from a tragic aspiring hero to a Mind Stone-influenced supervillain and a troublesome antihero capable of doing good… when it suits him. In fact, according to Hiddleston, Loki’s ever-changing identity will be the main focus of his next series. “I found it very exciting because Loki has always seemed like a very complex build to me,” he said in a recent interview.

“Loki” stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series arrives Friday, June 11, on Disney +.

