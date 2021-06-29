Marvel Studios president justifies Mandarin’s turn in Iron Man 3

One of the thorns that he is expected to remove “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the adaptation of Mandarin villain. Its presence has been advancing indirectly since the 2008 film “Iron Man”, the one with which the Marvel Cinematic Universe started, introduced the organization of the Ten Rings. This led to the introduction of the villain Mandarin in “Iron Man 3”, although it all turned out to be a total hoax.

The film starring Simu Liu in the role of Shang-Chi, will present the Master of Marvel Martial Arts and Mandarin as his father, to present a family confrontation. In between will be the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

In a new interview, the president of Marvel Studios and great thinking mind of the MCU, Kevin Feige, has reviewed this whole situation confirming the direct link between the organization of the Ten Rings of “Iron Man” and the one that we are going to see in the new Marvel movie:

That’s the fun of MCU at this stage. We can do something like Shang-Chi, introducing a new hero to the MCU and the world at large. But that subtitle, ‘The Legend of the Ten Rings’, actually connects it to the beginning of the MCU, with the Ten Rings being the organization that kidnapped Tony Stark at the beginning of Iron Man one. And that organization was inspired by a character called the Mandarin in the comics.

Likewise, the manager has referred to the adaptation they made of Mandarin in “Iron Man 3” to justify the decision to show a “fake” version of itwell really they wanted to wait for the right time and way to adapt it, and that could not happen in an Iron Man movie:

Going back to Iron Man 1: We’ve been talking about when we bring this character to the screen, [queríamos] do it only when we felt we could do him supreme justice and really show the complexity of this character, which frankly we couldn’t do in an Iron Man movie because an Iron Man movie is about Iron Man; an Iron Man movie is about Tony Stark.

The writer of “Iron Man 3” also commented at the time the challenge they faced due to the stereotypes of the character. To this difficulty was added that Marvel Studios wanted to focus all the attention on Tony Stark, so they decided to give the Mandarin that twist:

So [el director de Iron Man 3] Shane Black, in his film and the script he co-wrote, came up with this fun twist that we love to this day, and it turned out to be Trevor Slattery. Just because that version wasn’t real doesn’t mean there isn’t a leader of the Ten Rings organization, and it’s who we first meet in Shang-Chi.

The true Mandarin of the MCU and leader of the Ten Rings is played by Tony Leung, whom Feige describes as “one of the best actors of our time.

Tony Leung playing the father of Shang-Chi and the leader of the Ten Rings is another pinch moment, dream come true, because he is one of the best actors of our time and we are very excited that he will be introduced, I hope, to A whole new fan base that may not be aware of the spectacular work that he has done.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3.

Via information | Rotten tomatoes