Marvel Studios postpones two of its next films

The Blade film is one of those that appears to have been dated by Marvel Studios. The company hopes to charge the end of 2023 with successes.

Marvel It had just published the dates and titles for its Phase 4. However, within it, the production company had planned more productions, which, despite having many details to resolve, already had their space marked on the premiere schedule .

As is well known, the production company releases a certain number of films per year and sets fixed dates during this time for its projects. These moments correspond to those that could be more popular in movie theaters, guaranteeing success in the box-office. In addition, the studio is organized in such a way that, during all seasons, fans always have something of their own to see and these feature films do not compete with each other simultaneously.

In this way, the company ensures a sufficiently high income generation throughout the year. Thus, a tape had been planned for October 7, 2022. As it was known, this was moved to October 6, 2023, a year later.

Blade

The name of the product in question was not revealed, but everything indicates that it would be Blade. The reboot already found its protagonist in Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Luke cage), but one of the reasons for the delay would be the election of a director.

However, postponing such a release could place filmmakers like Ryan coogler back on the radar, as his calendar would be freer.

On the other hand, the inclusion of the writer of Watchmen, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, to the team as a scriptwriter. The editor’s work on such a series could make Regina king, who acted in it, continue as an option to assume the direction.

Apart from the above, a movie is being developed to hit the billboards on November 10, 2023. This would occur a week later than originally thought.

Fountain: The Disinsider

Picture: Internet