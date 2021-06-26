Marvel Studios plans to introduce the Dark Avengers to the MCU

The Dark Avengers could land in the Marvel Studios movies sooner than we expect

Marvel fans have been convinced that the Dark Avengers will make an appearance very soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe..

Various rumors have pointed out that the twisted superhero team, led by Norman Osborn’s Iron Patriot in the comics, will be introduced to the MCU sometime in Phase 4 or 5. So far, there have been no real indications in the franchise of Let this be the case, but a recent Marvel Studios production may have featured the person who will be responsible for bringing them together later.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine the key to everything

Whistleblower Daniel Richtman claims that who will form the Dark Avengers in the MCU is none other than Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ surprise role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Val was a very enigmatic figure in the Disney + series, a powerful manipulator of unknown loyalty who provided John Walker (Wyatt Russell) with his new alias, US Agent.

This led to two fan theories: Either he was working on the creation of the Thunderbolts, on behalf of General Ross and the United States government, or he was working for someone in the shadows gathering the Dark Avengers. According to Richtman, this is the case. What’s more, it also reveals who Val works for. According to this intelligence rumor, she is indeed Madame Hydra, just as fans suspected, and will continue to rebuild the sinister organization.

Richtman writes that Val is establishing herself as Anthony Mackie’s Captain America nemesis, suggesting that she will play a major role in Captain America 4. However, it is unclear if that means the Dark Avengers will appear in that movie or another. moment. These details fit in with what many fans had guessed about the character, though even if things take a different turn, it’s obvious that Val is on the verge of becoming a significant threat to Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Who are the Dark Avengers?

The Dark Avengers’ first appearance was in their eponymous series in March 2009, created by screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by artist Mike Deodato. The series served as the start of the Dark Reign event.

The series continued the Secret Invasion event, a story that will be brought to Disney + in the form of a television series with Samuel L. Jackson once again as Nick Fury, which invites the same thing to happen in the MCU.

The team in the comics was created by Norman Osborn (better known as the green goblin), a character who after repelling the Skrull threat from earth is in charge of SHIELD who transforms it into HAMMER and creates a new team of Avengers and adopts the identity from Iron Patriot, armor that we have seen in the MCU in Iron Man 2.

The starting lineup is made up of former members of the Thunderbolts and recruits new members to form the team, including Sentry, Ares, Noh-Varr who goes by the alias Captain Marvel, as well as costumed super villains like Moonstone (who takes on the role of Ms. Marvel), Mac Gargan’s Venom who plays Spider-Man after receiving a formula that restores the symbiote to the size it had when it possessed Spider-Man, Bullseye who adopts the identity of Hawkeye Hawkeye and Wolverine’s son, Daken, who takes his father’s name. Although later later other characters revealed some of these in New Dark Avengers.