Marvel studios opens the door to Venom’s most epic story

In the latest episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the introduction of a new character opens the door to Venom’s most epic story (Spoilers notice)

For a long time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers was, as far as we knew, the only super soldier. In fact, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk revealed that Project Rebirth, which gave Steve Rogers his special abilities, had been frozen. However, the latest episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the existence of another secret super soldier created by the government in 1951, something that effectively alters the history of the MCU and opens the door to one of Venom’s most epic events.

And as shocking as this reveal is, it could also mean something even bigger. In fact, the introduction of this super soldier essentially opens the door for an adaptation of Venom’s larger cosmic story, one that is still unfolding today in the comics.

In “The Starry Man”, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson come to the conclusion that the flagless are super soldiers, something that Sam finds impossible. However, Bucky knows something that Sam does not. In order to offer him some answers, Bucky takes his partner to the home of Isaiah Bradley, another super soldier created by Project Rebirth who fought in the Korean War and who crossed paths with Bucky in 1951.

While it was believed that Project Rebirth never created another super soldier, we now know that there was at least one other super powered asset created by the United States government. And this is what could lead to an adaptation of Venom’s epic story involving the god of symbiotes, Knull.

In Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s 2018 Venom series, Eddie Brock learned of Project Rebirth 2.0, which established the Sym-Soldier Program. This project created a platoon of super soldiers by attaching test subjects to pieces of an ancient symbiote dragon. These super soldiers went on covert missions during the Vietnam War, but were eventually also frozen due to the corrupt nature of the symbiote. The existence of the Symbiote Dragon and these Sym-Soldiers was the catalyst for a sequence of events that led to the awakening of Knull, the creator of the symbiotes and god of the abyss, who eventually traveled to Earth and invaded the planet today in the King in Black series in progress.

Venom’s character is not technically part of the MCU yet, but with the new agreement between Sony and Marvel, that may be about to change, especially since we have yet to meet all the characters that the studios will share on the big screen. Additionally, the MCU has already unveiled All-Black the Necrosword, a weapon created by Knull and a precursor to the symbiotes in Thor: Ragnarok.

In the comics, Gorr the Butcher God, a character whose origin was closely related to Knull, is the villain armed with the Necrosword. We can also see it in the next installment of the god of thunder in solitaria, Thor: Love and Thunder, which means that more pieces of the puzzle could be presented that could conclude with the inclusion of Knull in the UCM.

In fact, if Project Rebirth was still active in 1951 in the MCU to create a new super soldier to participate in the Korean War, then the door is open for the Sym-Soldier Program to be created a few years later. This reveal in Falcon and the Winter Soldier is huge for Captain America’s mythology, but it could also have bigger cosmic implications if symbiotes ever join the MCU.

Directed by Kari Skogland, Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The new episodes premiere on Fridays on Disney + and if you are not yet a subscriber to the streaming service, you can do so here.