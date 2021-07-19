Marvel studios officially presents “He who remains”

Share

Marvel Studios has released a character poster for last week’s season finale for Loki: “For all time. Always “, and officially presents” He who remains “

In the last chapter of the first season of LOKI “For all time. Always ”we saw how Loki ends up in another timeline… one ruled by Kang the Conqueror!

Earlier in the episode, we met “One Who Remains,” a variant of Kang the Conqueror that had been created by the Time Variation Authority in an effort to preserve a unique timeline and prevent its variants from engaging in a Multiversal War. Although “He who remains” is a dark villain of Thor from the comics, this version was more similar to Immortus, although in fact it would be a mixture of both.

Jonathan Majors did an incredible job bringing the variant of Kang to life in the series, but after Sylvie ended his life, the Multiverse has been reborn and his Variants have materialized as the great threat he had warned of.

That doesn’t bode well for The Avengers, and it seems likely we’ll see Majors play many different versions of Kang in the years to come, with his character from “The Conqueror” certainly becoming the MCU’s new big bad. Kang once effortlessly defeated Thanos in the comics, so Earth’s mightiest heroes are in deep trouble once they finally cross paths with the villain.

