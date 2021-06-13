Marvel Studios misses 3 opportunities to introduce Deadpool

Marvel Studios fans are eager to see Deadpool in this Cinematic Universe, but for now everything indicates that we will have to wait a long time.

Attention SPOILERS. When Disney I buy FOX, acquired the film rights to the mutants of the x-men and of The Fantastic Four. Since then, Marvel studios It was clear to him that they would reboot all these characters, except for Deadpool that would continue to be interpreted by Ryan reynolds. So once Phase 4 started, everything indicated that they would introduce him to one of the new installments and then have his own movie. Something similar to what happened with Spider-man interpreted by Tom holland. But that moment is being delayed and there are three projects where it would have fit perfectly.

Marvel studios has decided to expand its Cinematic Universe by Disney Plus, so after WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, they have released Loki. A series that deals with a timeline that should not be altered and that is protected by the TVA (Time Variation Agency). So yes Deadpool it belongs to another universe or space-time line, it would undoubtedly be a very organic way of presenting it and joining the “reality” where the Avengers are.

There are two movies where it would be great to be able to see it too, although that won’t happen.

As leaked, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will play with the concept of the “multiverse”, so we can see villains from other installments such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) or Electro (Jamie Foxx), thanks to magic. It is also rumored that in this Marvel Studios movie we will also see Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Which means that Deadpool It could also be presented without any problem.

By last, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), is without a doubt the last really simple chance that Deadpool will be integrated into Marvel studios, since we will precisely see different versions of the best heroes and that he made the leap from the FOX movies to the UCM, it could be something quite logical.

So for now we have to wait to see Deadpool on Marvel studios, except for a capital surprise and that they have kept it very secret. But, unfortunately, that must be discarded. Luckily, we can review his two solo installments as many times as we want in the Disney Plus streaming platform.