Marvel Studios makes an irrefutable offer to two actors

Marvel Studios likes to hear the opinion of the fans and there are two perfect actors for the most anticipated movie of Phase 4. But they have not managed to sign them yet.

They have recently presented all the films that we will see from Marvel studios in 2021, 2022 and 2023, as Black widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y The Fantastic Four. The latter is the only one that does not have the main actors signed and they will have to hurry to close the casting. Since they should start working on it in the coming months.

For a long time Marvel studios try to sign John krasinski Y Emily blunt to play Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards Y The Invisible Woman / Sue Storm on reboot of The Fantastic Four, but so far they have not received a positive response. It seems that John krasinski he might be more interested but his wife in real life, Emily bluntYou don’t want to commit to a franchise that takes up so much time.

Although Marvel studios They do not give up and have made an irrefutable financial offer to the two actors to accept the roles. Hopefully they accept, but we must remember that they still have another list with other interpreters if in the end the answer is still negative. What is clear is that we will soon know who will interpret the cast of The Fantastic Four.

What will the movie be about?

For now there are very few details of the plot. But the director will be Jon watts, the person responsible for making the three deliveries of Spider-man on Marvel studios. That is why it is already speculated that they will not show again the origin of the characters that we have already seen on two different occasions in the cinema. But they may be presented in a delivery of the UCM apart and after that they will have their solo movie. That is, exactly what happened to the Peter parker from Tom holland that we saw it in Captain America: Civil War (2016) first and then in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

The Fantastic Four They are characters very loved by the fans, so it is important that they find the perfect actors to interpret them. While the casting is unveiled, we can see the previous FOX films of this team at the Disney + streaming platform by following this link.