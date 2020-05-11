The new team of superheroes is ready to reach the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), however, some of its protagonists will have changes in different aspects, for example, Salma Hayek’s Ajak will replace Zuras in ‘Eternals’.

It must be remembered that in 2019 all the actors that made up the group of heroes appeared, including the outstanding Mexican actress, who will personify an eternal sage of Inca origin and who will be the leader of the team.

Yes, one of the most obvious modifications is the gender of the character, however there is another that comic fans have realized, Ajak will replace Zuras, the Prime Eternal of history, as leader.

According to Marvel comics, Zuras is the one who leads the rest of the Eternals, for having the power of Prime Eternal, which causes all of his abilities to increase in an indescribable way. Also, this character is the father of Thena and He was the one who established his people on earth thousands of years ago in the past.

One of the reasons why this superhero was not included in the live-action is so as not to have a similarity to the Thor movies. According to the . portal, if the original leader of the Eternals had gotten into the MCU, it would show that he was considered a deity by humanity for a long time, just like Odin, also the two beings from other planets that come to earth to protect it.

So an ideal substitute is Ajak, who, is a minor character in the comics and does not have the position of Prime Eternal, despite something that makes him stand out from everyone else is that he has the ability to communicate directly with Celestials, its creators, a fact that could be relevant to the plot of the film.

Although Salma Hayek’s Ajak will replace Zuras in ‘Eternals’, Marvel Studios might surprise and introduce him to the MCU in a different way than seen on the comic pages. The live-action will hit theaters on February 21, 2021.