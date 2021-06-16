Marvel Studios knows exactly where to look for success

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is without a doubt the highest grossing franchise today and it has no intention of stopping.

Today’s date, Marvel studios has raised more than 22,560 million dollars with his 23 films, but also between 2021 and 2022 they will premiere 8 more deliveries, so they have no intention of stopping the rhythm. However, they will begin to change the formula for success a bit, since they will bet on representing all races, cultures, countries and sexes. This way they will be able to reach the largest number of viewers around the world.

Now they will bet on diversity.

The Executive Vice President of Marvel studios, Victoria Alonso, thinks that not betting on diversity is losing money:

“There are about 6,000 characters in the comics that Marvel Studios has access to, so if this goes well, we will tell these stories for many, many, many, many, many generations to come. And the importance of laying the groundwork for what’s to come is that in those stories there are a lot of different characters that you can really express. The reason we are consistently successful is because our audience is global. You can’t have a global audience and not start representing it in some way. “

“For us, it was very, very, very important to have that. So you can look at it from the social point of view, the cultural point of view. But honestly, this is business. From a tax standpoint, you are leaving money on the table by not representing. At Marvel Studios we can only tell stories if we are successful and really have the money to make them. So the idea is: If it makes money… why not do it? It seemed like a very simple equation to me, but it took a long time to reach that conclusion. “

All movies of Marvel studios already released can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.