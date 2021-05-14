Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige won’t influence Star Wars movies

It was revealed a while ago that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige was going to be in charge of a Star Wars movie, but he won’t be doing anything else with LucasFilm.

At the moment Marvel studios is about to release a lot of movies and series like Loki, Black widow or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. All these projects have Kevin Feige as an executive producer, but he was also going to play the same role in a Star wars of which they did not reveal any information. In fact, the only thing that was rumored is that it would be Taika waititi director.

Variety recently detailed the hierarchy of power within Walt disney studios, where it is clearly shown that Kevin Feige is the head of Marvel studios and his plans with the franchise Star wars from Lucasfilm.

It has been rumored for some time that Kevin Feige would assume the leadership of LucasFilm, especially since the new series of Star wars are following the strategy of Marvel studios cohesive the Universe with all its protagonists. Something that was not very well achieved with the new movie trilogy.

But now it has been revealed that Kevin Feige will not be involved in any of the upcoming projects of Star wars for the cinema or for the platform Disney plusapart from his only film in the franchise.

He believes that LucasFilm is in good hands.

Kevin Feige, Director of Marvel studios, has publicly supported the leadership of Lucasfilm over the years, working closely with the president of the company Kathleen kennedy and talking often about the state of the expansive franchise.

Which makes a lot of sense, since there comes an exciting time for him Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and you can’t get too distracted. Because after Avengers: Endgame (2019) has to continue to impact the fans and for this they will bring new characters such as The Fantastic Four, She-hulk, The Eternals, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Shang-chi, Blade or Not going. So it leaves you little time to be able to work on Star wars. Also, taking these two franchises to success at the same time seems like something tremendously complicated.

All movies and series of Marvel studios Y Star wars can be seen currently in Disney plus by following this link.