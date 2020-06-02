Share

Since the Daredevil series was canceled, many fans have struggled to see Charlie Cox again. Recently, it was reported that Marvel Studios is very close to regaining the rights to the character.

It all fell apart for fans of superheroes Marvel, when Netflix announced the cancellation of their respective series. Among them was Daredevil, Jessica Jones and many more. It was a difficult time for the actors and their characters, but something is about to change. According to new information provided by the Save Daredevil campaign, Marvel studios will regain the rights to the character in just half a year.

Charlie Cox managed to accumulate fame and fortune with the three seasons of Daredevil. The actor became very fond of his character and it was very difficult for him to say goodbye after the cancellation announcement. In early 2019 it was learned that the actor had signed requests to save the series, although the reality was more difficult and nothing could rescue the adventures of Matt Murdock in the territory of Netflix.

Not everything is lost

The Save Daredevil campaign published an image on Instagram that works as a reminder for all followers of the character. Netflix’s contracts noted that Marvel superheroes from canceled series may not be used by other companies in a 24-month period. The deadline is about to be met for Daredevil and the expectations for the future are very exciting.

“It has been 18 months since Daredevil was canceled, which also means 18 months since we launched the #SaveDaredevil campaign! We knew we would be in this for the long haul, but every day we are inspired by Matt Murdock and Daredevil fans from around the world who are in this fight with us! We hope that the next six months will pass quickly towards the end of the two-year moratorium with Netflix and with your help we will save Daredevil, ”says the message.

