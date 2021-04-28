Marvel Studios is not reluctant to Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock / Venom, a character who for now does not belong to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The movie Venom It was one of the biggest hits of 2018, raising a whopping $ 856 million and received mixed reviews. So SONY has already prepared the sequel where Tom hardy will play again Eddie brock. Although fans hope that this character is next to the Spider-man from Tom holland and in Marvel studios, but for now it seems that this is something quite complicated.

Although you have to remember that SONY Y Disney have reached a super agreement so that all their content reaches the Disney + streaming platform. So that means the relationships between movie studios couldn’t be better.

So Marvel studios follow the plans for the character very carefully, in addition Kevin Feige is a big fan of Tom hardy and he’s eager to have him on board for a future project and character collaborations feel much more likely now, especially after the streaming platform deal. So maybe Venom be much more important in the future than we originally believed.

What will the sequel be about?

Venom: There will be carnage It is directed by Andy Serkis and has a great cast headed by Tom hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Woody harrelson like Cletus Kasady, Naomie harris as Shriek and Reid scott as Dr. Dan Lewis.

The story will continue the events of the first movie, therefore Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy) is currently the great protector of San Francisco, but the psychopathic serial killer Cletus Kasady you will get a symbiote forming Carnage, without a doubt one of the most dangerous villains in Marvel. So the battle that is presented will be truly epic.

Are you looking forward to seeing Venom: There Will Be Carnage? While we wait for it to be released on October 8, 2021, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney + following this link.