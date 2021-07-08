Marvel Studios is dropping multi-movie deals with actors

At the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Marvel Studios began creating that Marvel movie universe, they made sure to bind your actors to multi-movie contracts. These contracts were from six movies, for actors like Chris Evans (at first there were going to be more, Evans asked for fewer films, which they agreed to and eventually expanded), up to nine movies for actors in more secondary roles such as Samuel L. Jackson or Sebastian Stan. This strategy benefited the studio to have a stakeholder base linked as they built their universe. However, now, Kevin Feige believes that it is safe enough to walk away from this practice completely.

The president of Marvel Studios commented on this thought during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Explains the manager and great mind thinking of the UCM that is more focused on hiring actors who want to join the UCM more for the experience and the sympathy than for the salary.

That got a lot of attention a long time ago, with I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson, ”explains President Kevin Feige. Now it varies. […] It varies, project by project, cast by cast. Really, what we want is people who come, who are excited to be in the universe, who are excited for the opportunity to do more things, instead of being locked into contractual obligations.

Feige points out that he “would include theme park attractions” in the list of things for which the studio reaches agreements with the actors, and that it would fit above all in that idea that he loose of “doing more things”.

This approach may appear to be unreliable, but it has been around for a few years. The actor of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has been full of praise for his time in the MCU, and has indicated his willingness to extend his own contract, which is fulfilled with the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, by Theatrical release later this year. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, also does not have a multi-film contract, and is signing project by project. Chris Hemsworth has also extended his contract for a movie, the one already shot and released next year “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter