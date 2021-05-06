Marvel Studios is clear who will be the leader of the Thunderbolts

Share

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe could have a group of villains making up the Thunderbolts team.

The Serie Falcon and The Winter Soldier introduced new characters that we can see again in the next movies or series of Marvel studios. In addition, the character of the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine interpreted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus he’s up to something big.

Many people believe that Baron Zemo should be the leader of the Thunderbolts, since the interpretation of Daniel Brühl shocked the fans of Marvel studios. But it seems that John walker from Wyatt russell, is another great candidate, because he now has the identity of US Agent and the super soldier serum runs through his veins. However, the strategy of Marvel studios it will be to put them both in the front and there is a tough fight for leadership. Since it will be a lot of fun to see how two very different personalities collide. One is a soldier who wants to protect his country at all costs, while the other is a criminal who knows how to navigate the underworld. Meanwhile he Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) will try to control them in some way.

The only question that has not yet been resolved is whether Marvel studios will use the term of Thunderbolts to refer to them or if he will simply assemble a team and we will see how his internal conflicts interfere in the missions. Basically, the concept is that it is something similar to Suicide Squad from Dc comics.

When will we see these characters together again?

Probably the series of Secret invasion will impact a lot on the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and it will be at that moment when we can see some characters like US Agent, Zemo or Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Since this series will recreate an event from the comics, where the Kree They want to invade Earth after spending many years replacing people of power thanks to their ability to transform themselves. We could already see one kree on WandaVision, when an FBI agent showed her true face and told Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) that he should meet with Nick fury.

