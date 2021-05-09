Marvel Studios is already preparing The Eternals 2

Share

The first installment has not yet been released, but Marvel Studios thinks it will be a tremendous success and that is why they are planning The Eternals 2.

Recently Marvel studios presented all his films from the Phase 4 and one of the most outstanding is undoubtedly The Eternals, since they are very little known characters from the comics and yet it has a lot of Hollywood stars in its cast. Which means that movie studios are betting very hard for it to be a tremendous success. That is why they are already planning The Eternals 2, which confirms that they are very happy with the end result.

At the moment Marvel studios has about 20 movies in mind, but they have only shown the premieres until 2023, that’s why Avengers 5 or The Eternals 2 They haven’t been announced yet, as they won’t hit theaters for a long time.

In fact, these characters will not only be in their films, but we will be able to see them in other installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, as they will be a powerful team that will protect the Earth from serious threats. It is speculated that The Eternals 2, Blade or Deadpool 3 will be part of the Phase 5, since we will stop seeing characters like Thor or the guardians of the galaxy.

What will the first installment be about?

The Eternals are a group of very powerful beings who came to Earth at the hands of The Celestials thousands of years ago to protect the planet from The deviants. Thanks to their powers and longevity they were mistaken for gods by the first civilizations. But a long time later they went anonymity, although the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) brought about the return of an ancient evil and will come together once again. This new installment of UCM It will premiere on November 5, 2021.

Since Marvel studios They have described the film as a very bold and very ambitious story, spanning 7,000 years of human history and our place in the cosmos. So let’s hope they show us the trailer soon and put a release date on The Eternals 2, while we can see all the films of the saga in Disney + following this link.

