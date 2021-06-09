Marvel Studios has no plans for Thor 5

There are about 20 movies planned by Marvel Studios for the next few years, but Thor 5 for now is none of them.

They just rolled Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of God of Thunder from Marvel studios and its director Taika waititi, he has no plans to make any more deliveries, though that doesn’t mean we can’t see the character helping other Avengers in the near future. But what is clear is that if they make Thor 5 it will take a long time to arrive.

Taika Waititi spoke about Thor 5:

“Who knows if we do another one after this, but I definitely feel like we put everything, every idea and every ridiculous concept, joke, trick or character, into this movie. I couldn’t be happier with her. ” Director Taika Waititi said.

According to him, the fourth installment will be the craziest so far of all Marvel Studios.

And that’s a summary of Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the movie landscape forever. And then there is me and Chris Hemsworth, who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok, I don’t look great. I know that”.

“This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life and I’m honored to break my ass and have a nervous breakdown so everyone can see it in May 2022.”

What will the movie be about?

Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), therefore, the God of Thunder will be alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy sharing adventures until they part Afterwards, his power will be transferred to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and they will have to face a great threat as it is Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).

In the cast they stand out Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt Y Jaimie alexander.

Hopefully the stories of Chris Hemsworth on Marvel studios and do Thor 5, even if Taika waititi don’t be the director. While we wait for them to show us images of the fourth installment, we can see the rest of the films where this powerful character has intervened on the Disney Plus platform.