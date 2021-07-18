Marvel Studios has a new timeline for its movies and series

Marvel Movies Marvel Series Share

Now that Marvel Studios is expanding on the Disney Plus streaming platform, it has a new way of watching movies and series.

One of the great successes of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is that you have to go watching everything at the same time that movies and series are premiering. This way they keep fans on edge, because they have to be attentive to all the projects. Now that they have released Black widow, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki, have readjusted the timeline for greater enjoyment.

This is the new order of all deliveries of Marvel studios:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man The Incredible Hulk Iron Man 2 Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Doctor Strange Spider-Man: Homecoming Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: Far From Home Loki WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision ) Falcon and the Winter Soldier

What’s new to add in the coming years.

That order in Marvel studios will change, as number one will probably be The Eternals, because it is set thousands of years before Captain America the First Avenger.

They will also premiere movies of Marvel studios What:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Eternal Spider-Man: No way home Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness Thor: Love and Thunder Black Panther 2 The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2) Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fantastic Four Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

There will also be new series of Marvel studios What:

What if…? Hawkeye She-Hulk Ms. Marvel Secret Invasion Moon Knight Ironheart

So there is Marvel studios for a while and everything can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.

