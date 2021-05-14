Marvel Studios has a lot of problems with two films in China

Share

In 2021, 4 Marvel Studios Phase 4 films will be released, but two of them may not reach China, which would mean a big waste of money.

Marvel studios had the strategy of making films aimed at the public of China, but the play could not have gone worse. In 2021 they will premiere Black widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, The Eternals Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, but two of them are being censored in the Asian giant.

The movie channel CCTV6 from China recently issued a list of U.S. release dates for Phase 4 of Marvel studios. The problem is that they did not include The Eternals Y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Two films that were destined to win over Asian audiences and that have garnered much criticism long before they hit theaters.

What is the problem with these movies?

The movie The Eternals has created controversy in China because its director is Chloé zhao. She has been subject to censorship in the Asian country for some opinions she gave long ago about living in Beijing. Since he said it was like “being in a place where there were lies everywhere.” So the government authorities took it very badly and when it won the Oscar, the national media censored it or gave it almost no importance. Now, Marvel studios you will pay for it by losing a lot of money.

While Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It has been widely criticized by Chinese fans, as they consider it a stereotype of Asian cinema made by Westerners. In fact, the biggest complaints are that they cast a Chinese-Canadian actor for the lead role.

So Marvel studios It may lose a market of more than 1.2 billion people for two of the four films it will release in 2021.

