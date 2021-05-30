Marvel Studios’ great anger with Taika Waititi

It seems that the heads of Marvel studios “reprimanded” the director of THOR: Love and thunder, Taika Waititi, after the revelation of some images that went viral

The images of the controversy

The revelation of these images led the world to speculation that Waititi, Thompson and Ora are now a “trio”, and while the photos in question are not lewd in any way, the average British tabloid outlet, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the heads of the study are not happy with these images and have “reprimanded” the director.

Apparently Marvel Studios and Disney think that “it is not exactly the image they seek to project in relation to one of their most important franchises”, and that although the 45-year-old man has the reputation of being a “partygoer”, the photos “crossed A line”.

While it may seem hard to believe that such innocuous photos will result in studio executives reeling, this is a Disney-owned franchise after all, and Mouse House has a reputation for getting uptight when it comes to anything that is likely to tarnish your image. We will have to wait until all this ends, if it is just a rumor that they have reprimanded him or otherwise it turns out to be true and has some kind of consequence in future work with the conglomerate belonging to Disney.