Marvel Studios fans want a great actor for Mr. Fantastic

Currently Marvel Studios is planning the Fantastic Four movie and it will be very interesting to see which actors will star in it.

Longtime fans of Marvel studios they have been betting because John krasinski Y Emily blunt will be Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic Y Sue Storm / Invisible Woman on the new reboot of The Fantastic Four. But it seems that the actress Emily blunt does not want to commit to a role that will appear in many installments for many years and also have not confirmed John krasinski, so the fans have gotten tired of waiting and are already giving their options to play these characters.

Curiously there is an actor who is agreeing to all the fans of Marvel studios to be the new Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and it’s about Brandon routh. Since he knows perfectly what it means to be in a comic book adaptation, because he played Superman in 2006 and has also given life to Ray Palmer / The Atom in series like Arrow Y Legends of Tomorrow.

For now, we will have to wait to know which actors they choose Marvel studios, but it will undoubtedly be a very interesting casting and will give many details of those who are preparing for these beloved heroes.

What will the movie be about?

At the moment there are very few details of the plot of The Fantastic Four, but we know that Marvel studios signed up Jon watts For the movie. This director is responsible for the three deliveries of Spider-man and they will probably introduce the characters before their movie just like they did with Peter parker on Captain America: Civil War (2016). So they will avoid telling the origin that we have already seen 2 times before in the cinema.

Hopefully soon we know all the plans for The Fantastic Four, but while they give official news, you can see the movies and series of Marvel studios on the Disney + streaming platform.

