Marvel Studios fans say sinister words to Sebastian Stan

Actor Sebastian Stan has commented that there are Marvel Studios fans who approach him and try to activate the Winter Soldier with the keywords.

In the movies of Marvel studios we have been able to verify that a few words need to be recited in front of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to be able to activate the Winter Soldier and thus be able to control it. The funny thing is that many fans approach the actor in real life and recite those same words waiting for something to happen. Although obviously nothing happens.

The words to control the Winter Soldier are: “Longing, rusty, seventeen, dawn, furnace, nine, benign, homecoming, one, freight car.”

In an interview with BBC Radio, Sebastian Stan revealed this funny anecdote:

“It happens quite often. It happens in coffee shops. It happens a lot. And it’s always a lot of fun. It’s an honorable thing, I guess. You like it a lot all the time ”.

Sebastian Stan He is clear that he just lets everything happen:

“Sometimes you have to look people in the face and say: No, I will not become the Winter Soldier when you say that. You can keep saying it, and maybe you should say it, maybe it’s a moment that we both need to have together, now, here. But nothing crazy will happen ”.

Now we know more details of the character.

Sebastian Stan He has been in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe from the beginning, but his character has almost always been a secondary luxury. Now, thanks to the series of Disney + titled Falcon and The Winter Soldier we know more details about this hero. Above all, how he must deal with the world after the “lapse” that caused Thanos’ “snap” and what Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) it is gone. Also the keywords no longer work, something that was demonstrated when Zemo (Daniel Brühl) He recited them in front of him, to no apparent result.

All the episodes of the series can be seen on Disney + by following this link.