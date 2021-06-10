Marvel Studios fans need to stop looking for Mephisto

Although it would be spectacular if they added Mephisto to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, for now he has no plans to use him.

In the comics, Mephisto He is considered the Devil, so if there is some strange and inexplicable event, he may be behind it. Since the series of WandaVision, the fans of Marvel studios they think this character will appear at any moment. At the end of the first season of the show Scarlet Witch Y View we can verify that it is not related to the plot and that everything is caused by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Now, the fans keep doing the same but in the series of Loki and those responsible for the program have already commented that it will not appear Mephisto nowhere. So it would be important for people to stop looking for it. Although there is a time when there is a stained glass window in a church that represents the Devil.

In a recent interview, Kate herron the director of Loki denied any possibility that Mephisto was one of the antagonists of the show, specifically referring to that window.

“Honestly, it’s just a super weird coincidence. It’s like it’s really a reference to Loki, the horns, he was thrown from the sky, that’s what it’s a reference to, ”he said. “I saw all the things about it online and I thought: Oh, this is going to be interesting (laughs). But no, it is more relevant to the themes of our program and it is not a nod to that character ”.

Loki’s main writer, Michael waldron, also denied that Mephisto was on the show, but admitted that: “It would be interesting if it ever appeared in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.”

The Loki series has a great villain.

Just as there are some fans who complained that there was nothing behind WandaVision and that everything was caused by Scarlet Witch, it seems that the series of Loki will not need Mephisto. Because it will have all the excitement, deception, and plot twists interesting enough that not much more is needed.

Loki is currently airing on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.