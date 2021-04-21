Marvel Studios fails China strategy with Shang-Chi

The movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is an attempt by Marvel Studios to attract more audiences from China to theaters.

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings from Marvel studios, where the first Asian character will star in a film in the saga. In general, the reviews from the fans were quite good, except in China that has not been liked as much as expected.

As Reddit user u / alanjinqq pointed out, the progress statistics on the YouTube accounts of MarvelTW and Marvel Studios Hong Kong are very unfavorable.

Of the 3,400 viewers who gave their opinion on the Taiwan account, approximately 1,600 of them did not like the trailer. And they got similar results for the Hong Kong audience, with 600 of 1,022 voters disapproving of it.

That’s an acceptance rate of 53% and 42% on the YouTube metric, respectively. For comparison, the trailer for Black widow Most recently it had an approval rating well above 99% on both accounts.

Why didn’t you like the trailer for the movie?

Comments on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten rings of Marvel studios give some clues as to why fans in China are not as excited as they are in the rest of the world. Since there are many people who think that it is a Chinese film made by “Westerners”. It also seems that the actor has liked much more Tony leung, who plays Wenwu / El Mandarin and Shang-Chi’s father, that the protagonist Simu liu. An actor who does not seem to have enough Asian features to be the protagonist of a Chinese story, according to users of the social network.

The Asian market, and in particular China, is very important, as there are a lot of people who can make the collection go over the top if the film succeeds. So Marvel studios He tries to satisfy all those people, but for now, it seems that the play is not going well because the trailer has not impacted enough.

Although surely in the rest of the world it will be a tremendous success, since Marvel studios has the highest grossing saga in history. In addition, all his series and films can be seen in Disney + by following this link.