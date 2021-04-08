Marvel Studios’ Eternals is not finished yet

Surprisingly they are still working on the final details of the Marvel Studios movie The Eternals which will be released this year.

If the pandemic had not existed, the film The Eternals Marvel Studios would have hit theaters in November 2020. It is therefore quite curious that they are still working on the final cut, since they should have finished it long ago.

In a recent interview, the editor of The Eternals from Marvel Studios, Dylan tichenor confirmed that the director Chloe zhao, keep working hard to put the finishing touches on the film:

“I am working with Chloe Zhao right now. She edits her movies and has strong opinions. But she also wants to know everything I’m thinking about and frankly we did the whole first cut without much input from her, in terms of takes or this or that. And he just saw it. And the things that you want to modify, we modify. But overall, she has really trusted our experience and our point of view. That’s why they hire us, you know, for our creativity and our expertise. And our sense of humor. But I think that improves the result ”.

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals Marvel Studios will feature a spectacular cast led by Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Barry keoghan like Druig, Ma Dong-seok like Gilgamesh and Lia mchugh as Sprite.

The movie of Marvel Studios Eternals will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), since after a long time they will return to Earth the deviants, the great enemies of Humanity. So The Eternals they will have to meet again and face this great threat. History will go through thousands of years and we will be able to see characters as spectacular as The Celestials.

The Eternals of Marvel Studios will be released on November 5, 2021. While we wait we can see the rest of the installments of this Cinematic Universe in Disney + following this link.