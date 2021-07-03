Marvel Studios don’t want to let Scarlett Johansson go

The Black Widow movie should be Scarlett Johansson’s last movie at Marvel Studios, but they don’t want to let her go.

After that in Avengers: Endgame (2019) Black widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed herself for the heroes to obtain the Infinity Stones, we can see her one last time in her solo movie. But if we collect several statements from the heads of Marvel studiosIt gives the feeling that they do not want to let go of the actress or the character.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel Studios), has commented that there are several ways to continue working with Scarlett Johansson.

“Marvel Studios is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is an incredible partner for us. She was a producer on this movie. She was the one who brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I’m excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we’re so lucky. “

The producer Victoria Alonso, also has a hard time letting go of Black widow from Scarlett Johansson.

“I don’t want to let her go, so it’s hard for me to say it’s the end of the journey. It is a cycle. We’re looking into a time period where we didn’t know what she was doing, so I refuse to let her go. I am attached. She has been with us forever, we love her. We love our Black Widow and we love our Widows. So it’s inspiring to see where we’ve gone from where we were, and I can’t imagine the reaction. I’m so excited that the world can see it. “

What is the movie about?

The movie Black widow is set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), at that time the heroes of the Earth are divided and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) He must face a great conspiracy worldwide while meeting with characters from his past.

The film is a mixture of spy thriller with superhero cinema, to find out more you can read our free review of SPOILERS.

Black widow It will be released on July 9, 2021 and the rest of the films of Marvel studios where has participated Scarlett Johansson can be seen on Disney Plus.