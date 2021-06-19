Marvel Studios does not rule out exploring the past of more MCU characters

Yesterday the promotional virtual press conference of the film took place “Black Widow”. The president of Marvel Studios was present at the event, and they asked him if the play applied with the character Natasha Romanoff could be applied to other characters seen in the Marvel movies and series.

Despite the fact that Natasha is dead in the current continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the events seen in the movie “Avengers: Endgame”, Scarlett Johansson puts herself back into the shoes of the Russian spy to star in her own film set in a time previous. Specifically, this film takes place just after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”, although it will also do some flashbacks to delve into Natasha’s past, but without us being able to consider it as an origin film.

That is why they have asked Kevin Feige if after this film, there is the possibility of exploring the past of other characters as well that we have already seen in the MCU or if perhaps this has been a unique occasion because Natasha is a special character. This is his reply:

Well, certainly this movie and this story is a particular case for Natasha, but the idea of ​​exploring the past, present and future of the MCU is a possibility for all our characters. This particular story, this particular cast, is very personal, very specific, to Natasha.

Obviously, Kevin Feige is ambiguous in his words and does not close the possibility to anything at the moment. Especially with all the possibilities offered by the Disney + streaming platform.

Logically, this leaves the possibility of exploring the history of characters that we have seen in the UCM but which have ended very soon, for example Thanos (who was going to have more development in “Avengers: Infinity War”) ; or to cover certain gaps that exist, case of the time that the Hulk was in Sakaar.