Marvel Studios delays its movie from October 2022 to October 2023

There is a new movement in the Marvel Studios dates calendar, to finally clarify that date of October 7, 2022 that had been “kicking” for quite some time. Recall that on that day the sequel film to the animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Sony will be released, but Marvel also had that date set for a premiere of his. A senseless movement that, as we say now, is no longer a “problem.”

Marvel Studios evicts the date of October 2022, and takes it to the year 2023. Specifically, It goes from October 7, 2022 to October 6, 2023. Along the way, he also fixed one of the dates that was already set for 2023, the from November 3, 2023, to change it minimally, to November 10, 2023.

There was no official movie at this time, but the Logic invites us to think that this is related to the Blade movie. Recall was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019. However, it never seems to be close to being carried out. This past March it was said that its filming would begin at the end of 2021, but at the beginning of this May we knew that the filming was postponed until July 2022 for the search for a director. This meant that its premiere could not be until 2023 at the earliest. For this reason, that movement of dates would fit.

Another possibility could be the third Deadpool movie, whose shooting is scheduled to start in early 2022, but it would make sense for this to occupy the earliest available date of 2023.

Now, according to the new calendar, in 2022 there are 4 films left, and that fifth that was in 2022 goes to 2023, where there are now five fixed premieres.

Before

2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25) Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8) October 7 (?) The Marvels (November 11)

2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17) Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (May 5) July 28 November 3

Now

2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25) Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8) The Marvels (November 11)

2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17) Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (May 5) July 28 October 6 November 10