Marvel Studios could sign the best actress of the last 40 years

At Marvel Studios they are still looking for talent and that is why they want to sign Hollywood stars well known to all movie fans.

From the beginning, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has had great veteran actors for very important supporting roles. For example Jeff Bridges in Iron Man, Anthony Hopkins in Thor, Glenn close in Guardians of the Galaxy and many more. But now they want to sign Sigourney weaver, an actress known for her work on Alien, Ghostbusters or Avatar.

With more than 20 projects of Marvel studios in development for cinemas and Disney +, there are many characters to whom Sigourney weaver could interpret. Although it must be remembered that he already gave life to a character from Marvel, since he participated in the series The Defenders What Alexandra reid, although that program Netflix it is not part of the canon. So he would probably play someone totally different.

The 71-year-old actress is in a good professional moment.

While deciding to sign for Marvel studios, Sigourney Weaver will return to two of his great franchises in the coming years. Since we can see her again as Dana Barrett in Ghostbusters: Beyond and it will also repeat as Dr. Grace Augustine in the four films of Avatar that will be released in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028. It will also make the adaptation of the novel The Good House by Ann Leary, about the life of a New England realtor named Hildy Good who begins to fall apart when she hooks up with an old love of hers from New York. It will also be in the movie Call jane, where a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America when she can’t have a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.

So to finish off his spectacular filmography it would be something spectacular if he signed for Marvel studios and also do Alien 5, where he could say goodbye to his character Ellen ripley. All the films of this horror saga can be seen on the platform of streaming Disney + by following this link.

