Marvel Studios could have already signed the Iron Lad actor

They want to introduce into the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe the Young Avengers led by Iron Lad.

Little by little they are introducing in Marvel studios to a group of characters separately that when they come together they will form the Young Avengers. We already met Speed And Wiccan in WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch twins whom she wants to bring back through magic. Kate bishop Hailee Steinfeld will debut in the series Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel Iman Vellani’s have their own Disney + show and will be in the Captain Marvel movie. While Xochitl Gomez was chosen as America Chavez in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Kathryn Newton will be Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Elijah Richardson played Eli Bradley in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will eventually become Patriot. Not forgetting that Dominique Thorne will headline the series Ironheart.

Therefore, there are 8 candidates to be part of the Young Avengers from Marvel studios, but there would still be someone to give life to Iron Lad. But it seems that they have already signed someone for that role and it would be Alex AJ Gardner, a relatively unknown actor who would play Nathaniel Richards / Iron Lad that in the comics he is always depicted as the founder of the team. Although this would mean that Ty simpkins, the boy we saw in iron Man 3 (2013) and who was at the funeral of Tony Stark on Avengers: Endgame (2019).

When will we see this team movie?

In current plans Marvel studios They stand out making many films where a large number of characters will be gathered, but it seems that they will not make any delivery of equipment in the style Avengers, since they reserve that for later. Maybe when they start introducing the mutants of the X Men Or when they gather all these heroes in the Young Avengers. But it will take a few years for the Phase 5 beyond 2023.

All Marvel Studios movies can be seen on Disney + by following this link.

