Marvel Studios could already be developing a sequel to Eternals – Tomatazos

Eternals is one of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios. In it, new characters will be introduced, the superhumans known as Eternals, who have inhabited the planet for tens of thousands of years, hidden among ordinary beings. New Information Says Marvel Studios has so much faith in the movie that a sequel is in the works; It seems that the entertainment giant has been pleased with the work of Chloé Zhao in the franchise, after all, we are talking about the winner of the Oscar 2021 for Best Director. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The cast of Eternals was officially unveiled at D23 2019, a while ago, and is made up of absolutely incredible stars. We can observe the talents of Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Don lee (Gilgamesh), Lia mchugh (Sprite), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druig) and Richard Madden (Ikaris). Several of these characters are male in the comics, however Marvel Studios has decided to adapt them to women to make the team a diverse enough group for audiences.

The news outlet The Direct rescues an important fragment of the most recent chapter of The John Campea Show on YouTube, in which its host talks about a sequel to Eternals that is already being developed by Marvel Studios. The film and television scholar reveals that he contacted a person very close to the MCU project, who revealed that the company is already working on Eternals 2 but that was not revealed as priority was only given to films that will arrive between 2021 and 2023. The insider proclaims: “It is basically the same reason why Avengers 5 Y Eternals 2 they were not announced. They were only advertising those movies through 2023 that have verified release dates. There are more than twenty projects on the way. “

With more than two dozen films planned, the MCU has a lot of work ahead of it and they are sure to leave fans delighted. Eternals It is one of the next films and we already saw a small preview through the recent trailer released by Marvel Studios in which we see logos and some scenes from the titles that are to come. Although the Infinity Saga ended long ago, Kevin Feige has no intention of stopping with the productions of more adventures with superheroes.

Eternals It will hit theaters on November 5. It is unlikely that we will meet well-known Marvel characters, perhaps in the post-credits scenes; This movie is the introductory card for the Eternals and Marvel Studios need to establish that they are beings with spectacular powers, ready to face any cosmic threat that may threaten the future of Earth. Thanos was only the first part, we are sure that in the future even greater dangers will come.

Superhero movies have become pretty good business in Hollywood. Marvel Studios had humble beginnings when in 2008 they released Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, however, over time, executives have set bigger goals and reached heights they never thought possible and that other studios can only dream of, much less achieve. Warner Bros. and Disney rise as the kings of Hollywood, at least in a monetary sense; both were able to maintain the supremacy of the box office and with each new release hundreds of millions of dollars are filled in their pockets, which are used for the production of more and more exactly the same films.

