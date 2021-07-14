Marvel Studios confirms a second season of Loki

Disney + today premiered the final episode of “Loki”, a sixth chapter that has brought a conclusion to this story that began on June 9. Before the series premiere itself, we knew that a second season was in development at the hands of the same writer, Michael Waldron, but Marvel Studios had not confirmed anything.

The sixth episode has left us in its end the official confirmation that there will be a second season of the series, although they have not given any release date, and we will have to continue waiting.

The idea that there will be a second season does not come as a surprise to anyone who has seen the series, as it ends with (SPOILER: select text to view) Loki stranded in an alternate timeline where Kang is in charge of the Temporal Variation Agency, after the timeline branches out and Sylvie has finished off the version of Kang that has been moving the threads all seasonEND SPOILER). Consequently, it would be logical to expect that the second season continues to develop events as they remained.