Marvel Studios canonizes vampires in its Cinematic Universe

Until now, no classic horror elements have been added to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but the vampires are here.

Attention SPOILERS of chapter 4 of Loki. In the comics there have always been vampires and in fact, Dracula is usually a major villain for the Avengers, even has a past linked to the parents of Tony Stark / Iron Man. But now, vampires are already part of the Marvel Studios canon and all thanks to a phrase in the series of Disney Plus.

In the fourth episode of Loki which is now available, the character of Mobius (Owen Wilson) makes a review of all the beings that have been trapped by the TVA and comments on how difficult the two versions of Loki.

“We have brought the Kree, Titans and vampires here, why are these two orphaned demigods such balls …”

The Kree first appeared in Marvel Studios in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), where they told us how there was a truce between the Empire and the Nova Corps, in fact, the villain, Ronan the Accuser, was a renegade Kree. They were also very important in Captain Marvel (2019). Titans are powerful beings from Titan, the place where Thanos comes from. So we have also been able to see them throughout the films already released. But Marvel Studios had never mentioned vampires until now, so it will be interesting to see how they add them.

Blade is on his way.

A while ago, it was revealed that the actor Mahershala Ali will be Blade in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But it is a project that is quite stopped and for now they have not set a release date. Although it is speculated that it could be sometime in 2022. In that movie it will be when we can see the vampires and all their mythology.

Are you eager to see vampires at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below. The series of Loki is broadcast on Wednesdays in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.

