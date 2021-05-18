Marvel Studios are very concerned about Disney’s meddling

Although Marvel Studios belongs to Disney, until now they had had all the freedom to create their Cinematic Universe to their liking.

Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel studiosYou are currently one of the most powerful people in the industry, but still at the end of the day you have a boss to whom you are accountable. Is about Bob chapek from The Walt Disney Company and it looks like he’s getting too involved in the future superhero movies they’re putting together. Something that its predecessor, Bob Iger, never did.

The homework of Bob chapek It is by no means simple, as he is responsible for overseeing the entire empire which includes parks, consumer products, cruise ships and multiple movie divisions including live action, animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. But they also have other assets like Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN and much more.

That is why it is curious that he has time to be actively involved in Marvel studios and don’t delegate creative processes to Kevin Feige and his team, who have so far shown to do quite well. Especially since it is the most successful film franchise in history and there are no signs of slowing down.

There is an explanation that involves a whole plot worthy of a Netflix movie or series.

Why is Bob Chapek sticking his nose into Marvel Studios? The answer could be that you want your child Brian Chapek take the position of Kevin Feige.

Brian Chapek started as an assistant producer before rising to his current position as Director of Production and Development, Marvel Studios. He has been with the company for 10 years and if it is something ambitious he will want the most important position and go ahead of Kevin Feige, your current boss. The only way that could happen is if they put so much pressure on Kevin Feige that you can’t work your way and have to leave. That may be why you were offered to make the leap to LucasFilm, something to which he refused. Even though I’m going to produce a Star wars in the next years.

