Marvel Studios are desperate to shorten another Robert Downey Jr

Actor Robert Downey Jr made such an impact as Iron Man / Tony Stark that he became one of the basic pillars of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The movie Hombre de Hierro impressed a lot at its premiere in 2008, as it was a mix between a great origin story, spectacular special effects, a lot of action, humor and above all the impressive performance of Robert Downey Jr What Tony Stark. It was also the great promise that something great was cooking in the next few years, which has been totally true because now Marvel studios It is already a consolidated Cinematographic Universe with more films and series released each year.

But the problem is that after Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel studios has run out Robert Downey Jr, as Tony Stark / Iron Man he sacrificed himself in order to defeat Thanos and his army. Therefore, another actor with similar charisma is needed to attract viewers to the cinema.

One of the great bets of Marvel studios it was Chadwick boseman, but unfortunately he passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43. What’s more Simu liu What Shang-chi it has not turned out as well as they hoped. But there are other actors who are on that list to lead Marvel Studios are Tom holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Brie larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange. But none of them can measure up to Robert Downey Jr.

Now is when Ryan Reynolds kicks in.

Marvel Studios believe that Deadpool from Ryan reynolds will have an impact similar to Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr, but they have the big problem that the negotiations are being very complicated. Since on the one hand Disney he’s vetoing a lot of the actor’s big ideas for the movie and so on Marvel studios asks for total availability to be in different deliveries, but nevertheless Ryan reynolds he is accepting more and more jobs and his schedule is filling up with projects.

The last big bet left to Marvel studios They are The Fantastic Four, these beloved comic book characters must make enough impact to mark an era in the Cinematic Universe. That is why they are thinking so much about casting, since they want great movie stars.

Luckily he has one more bullet in the chamber. Is about The Eternals, a film that is not yet attracting much attention but is full of actors known as Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Salma Hayek like Ajak and Kit harington like Dane Whitman.

